NH&MP urged to deal with motorists in good manners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sector Commander, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, Khalid Mehmood Nawaz on Wednesday stressed upon officials to improve the image of the force by providing instant help to commuters and deal with the motorists in good manners.

Addressing the officers of NH&MP at Sukkur office, he issued necessary instructions to the Inspectors and field officers to control lane violation,over speeding,use of mobile phone by drivers and over loading.

He directed the officials to issue heavy fines to the habitual violators and to those who intentionally ignore traffic laws.

The SSP observed that a leading cause of accidents during the summers was Tyre burst hence effective measures may be taken to ensure that only vehicles with good tyres were allowed to travel on the motorway.