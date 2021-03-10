UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Urged To Deal With Motorists In Good Manners

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

NH&MP urged to deal with motorists in good manners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sector Commander, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, Khalid Mehmood Nawaz on Wednesday stressed upon officials to improve the image of the force by providing instant help to commuters and deal with the motorists in good manners.

Addressing the officers of NH&MP at Sukkur office, he issued necessary instructions to the Inspectors and field officers to control lane violation,over speeding,use of mobile phone by drivers and over loading.

He directed the officials to issue heavy fines to the habitual violators and to those who intentionally ignore traffic laws.

The SSP observed that a leading cause of accidents during the summers was Tyre burst hence effective measures may be taken to ensure that only vehicles with good tyres were allowed to travel on the motorway.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Vehicles Traffic Sukkur May

Recent Stories

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

17 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

32 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

33 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

3 minutes ago

CTP Education Wing accelerates traffic awareness c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.