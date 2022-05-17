UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Urges Motorists To Observe Traffic Rules For Safe Journey

Published May 17, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has asked the motorists to strictly observe traffic rules while driving on the Indus highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan for safe and sound journey.

After the recent accidents on that part of the Indus highway which had claimed 17 lives in the last week, Superintendent of Police (SP) NH&MP Atif Shahzad on Monday met a delegation of the transporters at his office.

He said innocent human lives were being lost due to over speeding and negligence of the drivers of the public transport vehicles.

The SP asked owners of the buses and vans to direct their drivers to drive the vehicles with utmost care, follow the highway driving rules and coordinate with the motorway personnel to curb the frequent accidents which cause many casualties.

Atif Shahzad said the drivers should not use the mobile phones while driving, maintain distance from the vehicles moving ahead of them and remain patient and very careful while overtaking other vehicles.

