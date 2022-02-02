UrduPoint.com

NHMP Urges Motorways Users To Use "Humsafar" App To Stay Updated

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 02:39 PM

NHMP urges motorways users to use "Humsafar" app to stay updated

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday urged Motorways users to use "Humsafar" application to stay updated on weather and road conditions and also share useful suggestions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday urged Motorways users to use "Humsafar" application to stay updated on weather and road conditions and also share useful suggestions.

ï¿½"Humsafar", an app designed to facilitate Motorway users by providing them real time road condition, blockage alerts, alternative routes, and option for distressed users to call for help.

The Android version of the application was introduced to facilitate commuters of motorways and highways.

This app was jointly developed by the National Highways Authority (NHA) and NHMP, to apprise commuters about the latest traffic and weather updates.

