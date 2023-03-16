NHMP urges road users to ensure safety during rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has urged drivers to exercise cautions for ensuring their safety during driving in rainy weather conditions.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official of NHMP said, "Heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country from March 16-20. The hilly areas are also expected to be affected by landslides and in these conditions, motorists are advised to take extra precautionary measures while driving." He informed, "NHMP have identified several motorways where slippery conditions are currently prevailing which include the M14 from Tarap to River Indus, E35 from Qalandarabad to Karmung Tunnel, M2 from Kallar Kahar to Balkasar, M1 from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Kernal Sher Khan Interchange, N5 from Ahmadnagar to Taxila, and Swat Expressway to Katanning.

" The motorists should have a solid grip on the steering wheel, use windshield wipers, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and use indicators in addition to headlights, an official of NHMP added.

\395