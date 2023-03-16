UrduPoint.com

NHMP Urges Road Users To Ensure Safety During Rainy Season

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NHMP urges road users to ensure safety during rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has urged drivers to exercise cautions for ensuring their safety during driving in rainy weather conditions.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official of NHMP said, "Heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country from March 16-20. The hilly areas are also expected to be affected by landslides and in these conditions, motorists are advised to take extra precautionary measures while driving." He informed, "NHMP have identified several motorways where slippery conditions are currently prevailing which include the M14 from Tarap to River Indus, E35 from Qalandarabad to Karmung Tunnel, M2 from Kallar Kahar to Balkasar, M1 from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Kernal Sher Khan Interchange, N5 from Ahmadnagar to Taxila, and Swat Expressway to Katanning.

" The motorists should have a solid grip on the steering wheel, use windshield wipers, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and use indicators in addition to headlights, an official of NHMP added.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Swat Vehicles Katanning Kallar Kahar Taxila March From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

1 hour ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.