UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Urges Road Users To Keep Along Tyre Changing Equipments

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

NH&MP urges road users to keep along tyre changing equipments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Sunday urged the motorists to keep in your car tyre changing equipments to avoid any problem during traveling.

In a statement, NH&MP said that road users should carry along a spare tyre, a jack, a wheel wrench with extension, a locking wheel-nut adapter and a tyre repair kit.

On the special instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani, facilitation centers are being set up on all the roads under the jurisdiction of NH&MP, especially motorways for the convenience of passengers.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Car Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

20 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

20 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

20 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.