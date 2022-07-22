UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Urges Travelers To Keep Safe Speed At Highways, Motorways During Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NH&MP urges travelers to keep safe speed at highways, motorways during rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have urged travelers to keep speed of vehicles low while driving on national highways and Motorway M4 during rainy weather.

According to a spokesperson of the NH&MP, on the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar along with his team examined the drainage system on Motorway M4 and several national highways.

He directed the DSPs concerned to keep the highways clear of rainwater with the help of FWO to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said that currently the country was in the grip of torrential rains and the citizens should keep the speed of the vehicles low while driving. He also requested commuters to keep proper distance from the vehicle and ensure the use of dim lights while traveling on the motorway to avoid any untoward situation. The travelers could dial NH&MP helpline, 130, if they needed any kind of assistance during their journey, he added.

