NHMP Vows To Extend Help In Difficult Time Of Peshawar Police

Published January 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have expressed a strong determination to extend all the possible help in the tragic time of Peshawar Police.

The statement issued by the spokesperson of NHMP on Tuesday said that as soon as the rescue operation started after the blast, on the special instructions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and Additional Inspector General Zubair Hashmi, Zonal Commander Motorway North, Muhammad Yusuf Malik sent a team of Motorway Police along with hydraulic cutter and other equipment to the spot.

Officers of NHMP participated in relief operations and would keep on providing the needful assistance.

