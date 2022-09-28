NHMP wants to ensure public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) want safety of public to be ensured by all means on highways and roads across the country.

According to details, NHMP Sector Commander M2 North Ashiq Hussain Chauhan has issued instructions to all passenger vehicle owners, base managers and related persons to ensure the safe travel of the public in all circumstances.

He expressed these views while briefing officers here at Main Toll Plaza.

He said that in view of orders from high authorities, the presence of emergency gates in all buses and proper functioning of the emergency gates should be ensured by all means.

If the initiative is not taken then buses will not be allowed to ply on the motorway after October 10 as this measure is being taken to ensure passenger safety, he said.

In this regard, the mobile education Unit M2 North has launched a special campaign to give awareness to the passengers about emergency gate information and the correct way to use it.