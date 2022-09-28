UrduPoint.com

NHMP Wants To Ensure Public Safety

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NHMP wants to ensure public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) want safety of public to be ensured by all means on highways and roads across the country.

According to details, NHMP Sector Commander M2 North Ashiq Hussain Chauhan has issued instructions to all passenger vehicle owners, base managers and related persons to ensure the safe travel of the public in all circumstances.

He expressed these views while briefing officers here at Main Toll Plaza.

He said that in view of orders from high authorities, the presence of emergency gates in all buses and proper functioning of the emergency gates should be ensured by all means.

If the initiative is not taken then buses will not be allowed to ply on the motorway after October 10 as this measure is being taken to ensure passenger safety, he said.

In this regard, the mobile education Unit M2 North has launched a special campaign to give awareness to the passengers about emergency gate information and the correct way to use it.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Mobile Vehicle October All From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

2 hours ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

3 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.