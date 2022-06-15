UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Warns Those Violating Lane, Helmet-use Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Mehboob Aslam has said that strict action will be taken against those violating lane and helmet-use rules.

He said this after inaugurating a special campaign against violators of lane and helmet-use rules at Guidance Centre, here on Wednesday.

A special session was organised at the Guidance Center Lahore to create awareness among people about the rules of road safety, which was attended by a large number of people.

Addressing the participants, DIG Mehboob Aslam appealed to people to wear helmets while riding motorbikes. He said that the Motorway Police, on the special instructions of IGP Khalid Mahmood, had launched a campaign against those who did not use helmets on highways and violate the lane rules.

Most accidents on highways are caused by motorcycles.

He said that action would be taken against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets, adding that violation of the lane leads to dangerous accidents. Immediate and strict action would be taken against lane violators. Large vehicles should not violate the lane rules and drivers must use seat belts, he added. He said the Motorway Police's first priority was to manage traffic and added that IGP Motorways Khalid Mahmood had issued instructions that no concession should be given to those violating the rules.

Sector Commander Central One Shahbaz Alam was also present at the inaugural ceremony of the campaign.

Free helmets were distributed among deserving motorcyclists and they were urged to ensure compliance with traffic rules. A road safety stall was also organised for public awareness.

