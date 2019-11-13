UrduPoint.com
NH&MP, WWF Organize A Seminar On Smog

NH&MP, WWF organize a seminar on smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with the WWF Pakistan on Wednesday organized a seminar on smog titled "smog, causes, impacts and prevention" at a National Highway & Motorway Police Training College, Shiekhupura.

The seminar aimed at establishing a consensus among relevant public and private sector on the roles, responsibilities and actions needed to be taken to discourage the emissions from transport sector, industry, crop residue burning and power sector.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the need for making collective efforts for controlling the phenomenon of smog formation. They highlighted main causes of smog formation, industries contributing in it, impacts of smog and suggested preventive measures.

On this occassion, Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that during past few years smog had posed a severe safety threat to the commuters travelling on Motorways and Highways. Many precious lives and property worth millions have been lost in road crashes resulting from poor visibility caused by smog, he added.

He said that it was a collective responsibility to create awarenss about adopting safe driving measures during adverse weather conditions.

Minister for CM Inspection Team Ajmal Cheema stressed the need for coordinated effort by all the relevant departments to tackle the issue of smog. He said that government was encouraging intorduction of new agricultural techniques and working hard for awareness of farmers and other contributing stackholders.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Sumaira Samad said that there was a dire need to establish consensus between the relevant public and private sector on the roles, responsibilities, and actions needed to be taken to reduce the emissions of PM2.5 particles from the all sectors and especially from transport sector.

Senior Director WWF-Pakistan Masood Arshad said that Lahore was among the 10 most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality, according to air quality monitor AirVisual. Air pollution caused by traffic, industries, crop burning and burning of solid waste were major contributors of smog.

