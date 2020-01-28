NHMP,NHA join hands to control road accidents on national highways , motorways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and National Highway Authority (NHA) have joined hands and taken several steps to control road accidents and ensure safe journey of national highway and motorways.

An official source told APP on Tuesday that Road Safety Wing at Central Police Office, Islamabad had been established.

"Every road crash is reported on Micro Accidents Analysis Proforma (MAAP) which contains minute details of the occurrence that help us to analyze trends and causes for devising appropriate preventive and remedial measures," he added.

Giving details of the number of accidents reported on national highways and motorways during the last three years , he said that in 2017, reported number of accidents on national highways and motorways was 428 out of which 236 were fatal whereas 192 were non-fatal.

In 2018, a total of 478 road crashed were reported on national highways and motorway, out of which 243 were fatal while 235 were non-fatal.

He said that in 2019, a total of 958 accidents occurred on the motorways and highways out of which 349 were fatal and 609 were non-fatal.

He said that the Motorway Police had taken various steps including round the clock enforcement against violations, briefing and educating the road users, organizing road safety seminars and walks, speed checking; time slips at Kallar Kahar and Sohawa/Dina, anti-dozing campaigns, periodic meetings with transporters, vehicles mechanical fitness campaign and prohibition of unfit vehicles and advisory to NHA for rectification in road infrastructure.

The official said that road crashes were caused due to multiple factors including poor road user behavior, human errors, vehicular malfunctioning, adverse weather conditions and deficient highway infrastructure.

He said that the NHA's mandate was to regulate engineering aspects of highway safety works and rectification of inherited defects and developing black spots was one of the prime objective of authority. He said that NHA maintained its network though its own resources generated mainly from toll revenue and managed in a Road Maintenance Account (RMA).

He said that the hard road safety solution was remediation of black spots though geometric improvements of targeted road section and was often very costly. Since 2015-16, the NHA has planned to execute these geometric improvement works during next 3-4 years in a phased programme for which about Rs 1.5 billion would be reserved under annual maintenance plan. In addition to this during last 02 years, NHA has taken various measures for highway safety improvement including provision of steel overhead pedestrian bridges at 32 prioritized locations on NHA network, application of the optimum and uniform design of U-turns to provide safe and efficient maneuvering.

