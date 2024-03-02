NH&MP's Swift Action Averted Disaster At Northern Motorway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In a recent incident on the northern motorway, a potentially catastrophic collision between a car and a bus unfolded, sparking fears of a major disaster.
The car erupt in flames following the impact, creating a tense situation on the busy highway, NH&MP spokesman said while talking to APP on Saturday.
However, the timely intervention of the National Highways and Motorway Police proved to be a lifesaving. The NH&MP officials rushed to the scene promptly, the motorway police launched rescue operation, he added.
Remarkably, despite the severity of the collision, no injuries were reported among the occupants of the vehicles.
Reportedly, six vehicles experienced a minor fender-bender due to a road slip caused by the aftermath of the Primary collision. Miraculously, no injuries were sustained in these subsequent incidents.
He further said that adding to the challenges faced by commuters, heavy fog descended upon the motorway, prompting authorities to make a tough decision.
The motorway was closed from Balkasar to Lillah, disrupting travel plans for commuters. The closure was deemed necessary to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of motorists navigating through the challenging weather conditions, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 persons killed, 23 injured due to prolong rain spell in KP: PDMA8 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continue at Lower, Upper Chitral, no electricity since last night, all roads blocked8 minutes ago
-
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore14 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continuously living in state of siege due to Indian military’s huge presence: APHC58 minutes ago
-
Govt to solve problems of common people at door steps: Mayor DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Unhygienic conditions: IFA seals 1 outlet, serves notices1 hour ago
-
APHC leaders condemn SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Nasir Kazmi observed1 hour ago
-
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM2 hours ago
-
Six shopkeepers held2 hours ago
-
Charsadda rice attract foodies to beat cold in rainy weather2 hours ago
-
11 law breakers netted2 hours ago