ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In a recent incident on the northern motorway, a potentially catastrophic collision between a car and a bus unfolded, sparking fears of a major disaster.

The car erupt in flames following the impact, creating a tense situation on the busy highway, NH&MP spokesman said while talking to APP on Saturday.

However, the timely intervention of the National Highways and Motorway Police proved to be a lifesaving. The NH&MP officials rushed to the scene promptly, the motorway police launched rescue operation, he added.

Remarkably, despite the severity of the collision, no injuries were reported among the occupants of the vehicles.

Reportedly, six vehicles experienced a minor fender-bender due to a road slip caused by the aftermath of the Primary collision. Miraculously, no injuries were sustained in these subsequent incidents.

He further said that adding to the challenges faced by commuters, heavy fog descended upon the motorway, prompting authorities to make a tough decision.

The motorway was closed from Balkasar to Lillah, disrupting travel plans for commuters. The closure was deemed necessary to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of motorists navigating through the challenging weather conditions, he concluded.