NHRC Received 1164 Human Rights Cases From IIOJK During Last Three Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

NHRC received 1164 human rights cases from IIOJK during last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Indian government has admitted that over 1100 human rights cases from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during the last over three years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament that a total of 1164 cases pertaining to human rights from IIOJK have been registered with the NHRC from 1st October, 2019 to December, 2022.

The information was revealed by the Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in response to a written question by National Conference's Member of Indian Parliament from Islamabad constituency of IIOJK, HasnainMasoodi.

Rai said, "Out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission."

