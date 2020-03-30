UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHSRC Assures Islamabad High Court To De-seal PMDC Offices

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

NHSRC assures Islamabad High Court to de-seal PMDC offices

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Monday assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to de-sealing the office of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) after the bench expressed annoyance over not compliance of its orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Monday assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to de-sealing the office of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) after the bench expressed annoyance over not compliance of its orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, remarked that the secretary of the ministry would be sent jail if the office was not opened within one hour.

The bench expressed displeasure over the absence of secretary health and stated that the court was being disgraced with not implementing its orders.

The PMDC employees who filed the contempt of court petition apprised the bench that they were not paid salaries for last five months and the office was not de-sealed despite the orders of IHC.

At this, Justice Kiyani remarked that the ministry should not adopt such attitude toward the court. He ordered to de-seal the PMDC office immediately and took one hour break in hearing. The bench observed that the secretary health would be sent jail if court orders were not implemented.

After the break, the health ministry assured the court for de-sealing offices and informed it that former registrar PMDC had also allowed to sit in his office.

During the hearing, the court also stopped the health ministry from registration of new doctors terming that it was the mandate of PMDC to receive the applications in this regard.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Contempt Of Court Jail Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

26 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

41 minutes ago

Lebanon banks halt dollar withdrawals after virus ..

3 minutes ago

Dairy sector for financial relief package

3 minutes ago

Putin Urges to Create Additional Reserve of Medica ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Northern Ireland to Release Some Inmates Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.