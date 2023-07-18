Open Menu

NI Conducts Training On Food Fortification

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:45 PM

NI conducts training on food fortification

Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province.

The main objective of the activity is to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in the province and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province. Nutrition International has provided necessary technical support to provincial governments in food fortification.

Provincial Program Manager NI, Imtiaz Ali Shah told that our organization is reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and is the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.

Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that Nutrition International had provided support in approving the mandatory food fortification act in KP. He also informed participants that the food department would soon implement the fortification of wheat flour project in the province.

He said that Nutrition International with the support of the food department would launch a pilot Chakki project in the province to help reduce the micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

At the end of the session shields and certificates were distributed among participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Ali Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

4 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

3 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

4 minutes ago
 Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

14 minutes ago
ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in ..

Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in promoting regional trade, deve ..

9 minutes ago
 Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Call ..

Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Calls for Renewal - Global Affairs

9 minutes ago
 District admin takes measures to ensure peace, sec ..

District admin takes measures to ensure peace, security during Moharram: DC

9 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health ..

MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health vulnerability and adaptation ..

19 minutes ago
 Israeli Doctors to Strike on Wednesday to Protest ..

Israeli Doctors to Strike on Wednesday to Protest Judicial Reform

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan