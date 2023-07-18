NI conducts training on food fortification

Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province.

The main objective of the activity is to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in the province and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province. Nutrition International has provided necessary technical support to provincial governments in food fortification.

Provincial Program Manager NI, Imtiaz Ali Shah told that our organization is reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and is the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.

Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that Nutrition International had provided support in approving the mandatory food fortification act in KP. He also informed participants that the food department would soon implement the fortification of wheat flour project in the province.

He said that Nutrition International with the support of the food department would launch a pilot Chakki project in the province to help reduce the micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

At the end of the session shields and certificates were distributed among participants.