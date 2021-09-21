UrduPoint.com

NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In IIOJK, Makes Arrests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in IIOJK, makes arrests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids and arrested over a dozen people in Srinagar and other areas of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory.

The NIA raided the residence of Mohammad Shafi Wani and his son Rayees Wani in Lasjan area of Srinagar and other places in south and north Kashmir districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The NIA officials searched the residence and seized the mobile phones of Mohammad Shafi and his son Rayees Wani and detained Shafi.

He was taken to Police Station Panta-Chowk for questioning.

The NIA also searched the residences of Waseem Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Padder, Ghulam Mohiud Din Wani in Kulgam, Islamabad and Baramulla districts. More details are awaited.

The NIA also conducted raids at the house of a government employee at Sheeri in Baramulla this morning. The agency arrested over a dozen persons in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

More Stories From Pakistan

