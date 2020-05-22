NIA court rejects bail plea of IOK cleric arrested two years ago

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :In India Occupied Kashmir, a special court of India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has denied bail to a cleric for leading funeral prayers of a martyred youth in Islamabad district in 2018.

The youth, Amir Tantray, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation on October 25, 2018, at Arwani in Bijbehara. His funeral was held the next day and was led by the cleric, Muhammad Iqbal Butt, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Iqbal was arrested from his native village, Damhal Hanjipora in the district, on March 03, this year, 726 days after leading funeral prayers of the martyred youth.

He was booked by the occupation authorities on the charge that the participants of the funeral raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans.

On the other hand, Muhammad Iqbal Butt said he was a farmer by profession and one of the peace-loving citizens who has been "falsely implicated".

Surprisingly, Iqbal said he received a telephone call from Police Station DH Pora that an FIR had been lodged against him and asked him to appear before the police. On approaching the police station on March 03 this year, he said, police detained him.

Special Judge (Designated Court under NIA) Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad, Khalil Ahmed Choudhary, rejected the bail of the cleric.