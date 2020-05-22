UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of IOK Cleric Arrested Two Years Ago

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:33 PM

NIA court rejects bail plea of IOK cleric arrested two years ago

In India Occupied Kashmir, a special court of India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has denied bail to a cleric for leading funeral prayers of a martyred youth in Islamabad district in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :In India Occupied Kashmir, a special court of India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has denied bail to a cleric for leading funeral prayers of a martyred youth in Islamabad district in 2018.

The youth, Amir Tantray, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation on October 25, 2018, at Arwani in Bijbehara. His funeral was held the next day and was led by the cleric, Muhammad Iqbal Butt, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Iqbal was arrested from his native village, Damhal Hanjipora in the district, on March 03, this year, 726 days after leading funeral prayers of the martyred youth.

He was booked by the occupation authorities on the charge that the participants of the funeral raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans.

On the other hand, Muhammad Iqbal Butt said he was a farmer by profession and one of the peace-loving citizens who has been "falsely implicated".

Surprisingly, Iqbal said he received a telephone call from Police Station DH Pora that an FIR had been lodged against him and asked him to appear before the police. On approaching the police station on March 03 this year, he said, police detained him.

Special Judge (Designated Court under NIA) Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad, Khalil Ahmed Choudhary, rejected the bail of the cleric.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Police Police Station March October FIR 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passeng ..

7 minutes ago

Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Righ ..

5 minutes ago

Emergency declared at all hospitals in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives in Attock

5 minutes ago

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach pla ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.