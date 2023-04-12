NIA frames fake charges against three Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A court of India's dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) has framed fake charges against three innocent Kashmiri civilians in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court of Special Judge of NIA in Srinagar framed the charges against Umar Mushtaq Khan, Murtaza Rashid Dar and Sajjad Ahmad Dar, KMS reported.

The case was registered by New Delhi-controlled Special Investigation Agency (SIA) against these persons for supporting the freedom-loving organizations struggling for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.