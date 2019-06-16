NIA summons Yasmeen Raja to Delhi tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM) has said that India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned party Chairperson Yasmeen Raja to its New Delhi office on Monday.

A MKM spokesperson in a statement Issued in Srinagar said that the summons was delivered to her through Pampore Police Station.

She was directed to appear before the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on Monday at 10:30 am, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The NIA had raided Yasmeen Raja's residence at Tul Bagh Pampore in Pulwama district last. Soon after the collection of summons, Yasmeen Raja called a party meeting and discussed the matter.

During the meeting, she decided to appear before NIA on scheduled date. The spokesperson said that Yasmeen Raja left for Delhi, today.