NIA to get more powers to stifle freedom voices in IHK

A bill seeking to further strengthen the India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) by giving it more powers to further tighten noose around pro-freedom leaders and activists in Indian Held Kashmir in the name of serving Indian interests was introduced in Lower House of Indian parliament, Lok Sabha on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A bill seeking to further strengthen the India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) by giving it more powers to further tighten noose around pro-freedom leaders and activists in Indian Held Kashmir in the name of serving Indian interests was introduced in Lower House of Indian parliament, Lok Sabha on Monday.

Introducing the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Indian Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the House that the legislation would also allow the NIA probe cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Through the legislation, the Indian government wants to further strengthen the NIA Act, Reddy said, adding the agency will be empowered to conduct investigation in any part of the world if any attack targeting Indians or Indian interests takes place. However, the quarters privy to the development believe that the NIA is being given more powers to stifle freedom voices in Indian Held Kashmir.