NIAB Observes National Field Day On High-Value Oil-seed Crops And Food Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) has observed National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety by organizing a seminar here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024)

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Yusuf Saleem Chief Scientist/Director NIAB highlighted the role of NIAB in introducing climate-adapted varieties of various crops by using nuclear technologies.

He paid tributes to the NIAB scientists who played dynamic role in developing new crop varieties which resulted in saving precious foreign exchange by reducing import bill of the country.

Dr Kashif Riaz Khan, Head of Plant Breeding & Genetic Engineering NIAB, briefed the participants about activities of his department and said that the scientists had introduced new crop varieties and now these varieties should be cultivated across the country to attain self-reliance in agriculture field.

Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Principal Scientist/Group Leader, for oil-seed crops briefed about high-yielding oil-seed varieties including caster beans and sesame.

He stressed the need to promote these crops through commercialization and value-addition to fetch maximum foreign exchange for the country.

Dr Uzma Maqbool of Food Safety Division NIAB also addressed the function and emphasized upon promotion of pure food chain by avoiding from the use of artificial methods and steroids to enhance dairy products.

A large number of people including representatives of farmers’ organizations, seed companies, oil industries, value addition industries, agricultural engineers, scientists, faculty members and postgraduate scholars were also present on the occasion.

Later, field visit was also arranged to witness healthy crops of caster beans and sesame in NIAB experimental area.

