Niaz given look after charge of Section Officer L&O

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :In partial modification to Home & Tribal Affairs Department notification, the competent authority has assigned look after charge of the post of Section Office Implementation Defense Planning Cell to Niaz Muhammad Senior Scale Stenographer (BPS-16) of L&O Department Merged Areas Secretariat for smooth running of official business with immediate effect.

Section Officer (B&A) L&O Merged Areas Secretariat shall continue to hold the charge of the post of (B&A) till further orders, said a notification issued here Wednesday.