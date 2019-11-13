UrduPoint.com
Niaz Given Look After Charge Of Section Officer L&O

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

In partial modification to Home & Tribal Affairs Department notification, the competent authority has assigned look after charge of the post of Section Office Implementation Defense Planning Cell to Niaz Muhammad Senior Scale Stenographer (BPS-16) of L&O Department Merged Areas Secretariat for smooth running of official business with immediate effect

Section Officer (B&A) L&O Merged Areas Secretariat shall continue to hold the charge of the post of (B&A) till further orders, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

