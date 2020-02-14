Niaz Muhammad appointed as Registrar GB Supreme Appellate Court

Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Appellate Court (SAC), Justice Rana Shamim has appointed Niaz Muhammad Khan as Registrar SAC in Grade 22

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Appellate Court (SAC), Justice Rana Shamim has appointed Niaz Muhammad Khan as Registrar SAC in Grade 22.

Niaz has served as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal, Registrar Islamabad High Court, District and Session Judge KPK Judiciary and Judge Customs, Taxation and Anti-smuggling in KPK.

Notification in this regard has been issued.