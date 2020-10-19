UrduPoint.com
Niaz Sarwar Appointed Member KP PSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has appointed Chief Engineer (R) Engr Niaz Sarwar Baloch as Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Publice Service Commission (PSC) against the vacant post for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has appointed Chief Engineer (R) Engr Niaz Sarwar Baloch as Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Publice Service Commission (PSC) against the vacant post for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years.

According to a notification, In exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 (3) of the KP PSC (Amendment) Act 2011, the Governor KP is pleased to appoint Engr Niaz Sarwar Baloch (Retd Chief Engineer BS 20) as Member KP PSC.

Terms and conditions of appointment would be settled in consultation with Finance Department later on.

