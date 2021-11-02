Niazi administers oath to newly office bearers of PMA AJK

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi administered the oath of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Azad Jammu Kashmir in Rawalakot late Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi administered the oath of newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Azad Jammu Kashmir in Rawalakot late Monday.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, the AJK Prime Minister lauded the services rendered by the medical staff for their excellent services during the corona pandemic in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also paid glowing tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of citizens during the coronavirus and announced the recruitment of 500 new doctors.

He said the government attached highest priority to the health sector and assured that the problems of doctors would be resolved.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister for Health Nisar Ansar Abdali and Director General Health Doctor Aftab Ahmed.