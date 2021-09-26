Niazi appeals to intel. community for taking notice on Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 26 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and help resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, he said that the Kashmir issue is moving towards its logical solution due to unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the sun of freedom of the Kashmiri people would rise soon.

He said that his government will continue to raise its voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every international forum. The Prime Minister made it clear that we have blood relations with the people of Occupied Kashmiri and will never forget the sacrifices rendered by them for attaining their right to self determination.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level with full force.

Referring to the future strategy of his government, he said that steps have been taken to introduce reforms to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep. He assured that all commitments made to the people will be fulfilled and all departments and bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir have been directed to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

The Prime Minister said that a comprehensive strategy has been chalked for the promotion of tourism and major cities of Azad Kashmir will be connected with villages. In the first phase, steps are being taken for holding local bodies elections in the state to shift the powers at grossroots level. In this connection, a committee has been formed which will submit its report within a month.

-