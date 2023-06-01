UrduPoint.com

Niazi Can Go To Any Extreme To Distract Attention From His Culpability In May 9 Events: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Imran Niazi could go to any extreme to distract attention from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9.

"Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi's latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police. Yet again, he is making misleading and baseless allegations of the "rights abuses" just to distract attention for his culpability in the tragic events of May 9," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"I am not surprised by his antics," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

He said that someone who could persistently use foul language against the state institutions, incite people to violence and attack the state symbols and military installations, and bring down martyrs' monuments, was capable of going to any extreme.

The prime minister said that Imran Niazi presided over a disinformation apparatus that deployed fake news methodically to fool the people.

"Everything about him is hate, division and lie," he remarked.

