Niazi Directs Official To Complete Reconstruction Projects

Sat 02nd October 2021

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Agency (SERRA) was held here on Saturday where the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was in the chair.

The Prime Minister expressed his concern over the closure of SERRA offices at Bagh and Rawalkot and the problems being faced by the people and directed the concerned officials to reactivate both the offices immediately. He urged the officials to submit a complete report of vehicles and other assets of the projects launched by SERRA.

The Secretary SERRA briefed the Prime Minister on the pace of progress on the rehabilitation and reconstruction projects undertaken by the SERRA.

The meeting decided to shift the powers of managers of Reconstruction Units of Rawalakot and Bagh Districts to the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts to accelerate the reconstruction work on the projects and summary of the remaining projects should be sent to the Prime Minister. Secretary Sierra will brief the Prime Minister on the vehicles and other assets of the District Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Units. Details of the under construction and completed projects with expenditure by SERRA will also be communicated to the Prime Minister.

