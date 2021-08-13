UrduPoint.com

Niazi Pays Tribute To Jinnah On Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day Celebrations

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In his message on the eve of independence day of Pakistan being celebrated on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of Muslims of the sub continent under the charismatic and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said that the day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values. He said Pakistan was the ultimate destination and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and they had been struggling to liberate the occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said Pakistan was ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmiri people who had already linked their destiny with Pakistan in 1947.

Resolution of state accession to Pakistan had infused a new spirit among the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister reassured Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan and AJK were firmly standing behind them and the day was not far when the occupied Kashmir will be liberated from Indian clutches and Kashmiri will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan together.

He made it clear that the change in the demography of the state through constitutional amendments by India had been rightly rejected by the Kashmiri people and India will not be able to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir with the use of military force.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum expressed gratitude of Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the illegal action of the Indian government of August 5, 2019 and highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Invol ..

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Indep ..

Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakis ..

AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan's I-Day

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

7 minutes ago
 NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Se ..

NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Secretary General

7 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if ..

Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by F ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.