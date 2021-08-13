Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In his message on the eve of independence day of Pakistan being celebrated on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of Muslims of the sub continent under the charismatic and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said that the day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values. He said Pakistan was the ultimate destination and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and they had been struggling to liberate the occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said Pakistan was ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmiri people who had already linked their destiny with Pakistan in 1947.

Resolution of state accession to Pakistan had infused a new spirit among the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister reassured Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan and AJK were firmly standing behind them and the day was not far when the occupied Kashmir will be liberated from Indian clutches and Kashmiri will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan together.

He made it clear that the change in the demography of the state through constitutional amendments by India had been rightly rejected by the Kashmiri people and India will not be able to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir with the use of military force.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum expressed gratitude of Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the illegal action of the Indian government of August 5, 2019 and highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.