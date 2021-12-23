Niazi reviews administrative affairs of Local Body elections

UrduPoint.com

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting here to review the administrative affairs of Local Body elections to be held in Azad Kashmir in the month of August 2022

The meeting was attended by AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Senior Member board of Revenue Ehsan Khalid kiyani , Principal Secretary Zaffar Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood ur Rehman, Commissioner Ponch Division Ansar Yaqoob, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion, whereas, the all Deputy Commissioners of 10 districts of Azad Kashmir also attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the AJK Prime Minister Niazi directed all the concerned authorities to implement promptly the directives of Election Commission in order to ensure the timely Local Bodies elections in Azad Kashmir.

The PM said that the government will provide all the resources for holding free, fair and transparent Local Bodies elections.

Niazi termed the Local Bodies Elections more challenging than General Elections and said that District Administration have comply with all the responsibilities regarding the administrative measures of Elections and the PM expressed his hope that District Administrations will fulfill their responsibilities efficiently with its full capability.

The Prime Minister was of the view that promises have been made in the past by political parties to conduct Local Body Elections but failed to make up their words and said that Local Body elections were essential for the people in order to resolve their basic issues at their doorsteps.

