Niazi stresses for timely completion of development projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday stressed the need for timely completion of development projects and there would be no compromise on the quality.

"The popularly-elected PTI-led AJK government is determined for the socio economic uplift and welfare of the people of the state to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man," he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing on various departments of the division including development projects in Poonch Division during his visit to Rawalakot Divisional Headquarter. AJK Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali also accompanied the prime minister.

The officials of Revenue, Police, Public Health, Local Government, PWD, Health Department, education Department, Tourism Department, Electricity Department, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Information Department were present in the briefing.

The prime minister urged the officials to ensure their presence in the offices and also keep the subordinate staff present.

He said in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan accountability without any discrimination will be started and every penny will be accounted for and added that state resources will be spent only for welfare of the people.

He said that timely completion of Khaigala to Tolipur Road and District Hospital should be ensured and added that he will also monitor the development projects.

The prime minister said that those who are shouting for the repeal of the Ad Hoc Act should not shout; we have abolished the black law, and will provide employment to the youth on merit by activating the Public Service Commission.

He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the process of independent and impartial accountability is being intensified in Azad Kashmir.

He also urged the officials to perform their duty honestly so that the general public could get relief.

Niazi urged the Officers of all the departments to ensure their attendance 100% and keep the staff present so that the functioning of the departments could be improved.

He said the development of the state and establishment of good governance are the priority of the government and all resources will be channelized only for the wellbeing of the people of Azad Kashmir.