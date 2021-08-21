Niazi stresses religious scholars to promote harmony in society

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday urged upon the Ulema and Mushaikh to play their role for promoting religious harmony, unity and Islamic brotherhood among the people and supplement the government's efforts to set up a society based on Islamic principles

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday urged upon the Ulema and Mushaikh to play their role for promoting religious harmony, unity and Islamic brotherhood among the people and supplement the government's efforts to set up a society based on Islamic principles.

Talking to different delegations of the Ulema and Mushaikh here, he said Azad Kashmir was a peaceful area and Ulama and Mushaikh could play a leading role for the setting up of a society based on Islamic values.

The delegations felicitated the AJK Prime Minister on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and expressed the hope that all necessary facilities would be made available to the people living near the line of control.

Dr. Pir Ali Raza Bukhari speaking on the occasion said the Ulema and Mushaikh would extend all-out support to the AJK PM for establishing religious harmony and understanding among the people and would collectively move to put the state on the road of progress and prosperity.