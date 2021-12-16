UrduPoint.com

Niazi Stresses Teachers To Perform Duties Honestly.

Azad Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the role of teachers was of utmost important for the building of a successful society and the teachers were the architects of future generations

These views were expressed by him while addressing the swearing in ceremony of central, district and tehsil officials of Azad Jammu and Kashmir school Teachers Organization here on Thursday. Azad Kashmir Minister for Education Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafra Iqbal , Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazharul Haq and other speakers also addressed the function.

The Prime Minister said"Under construction of educational institutions will be completed and the other needs of the education sector will be met. Ad-hoc employees have not been fired and added that the government will form a committee to formulate a mechanism in this regard. " He asked the teachers to set up a committee and submit the recommendations to the government regarding the solution of their problems and the government would meet the legitimate demands of the teachers.

The Prime Minister urged the teachers to perform their duties with diligence, honesty and integrity.

Addressing the function, Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai congratulated all the central and district officials and said that teaching was a noble profession. He said the education department was making further reforms for the promotion of education standard in Azad Kashmir and added that the entire education system would be computerized. Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal speaking on the occasion said that an ideal society could be built if teachers perform their duties diligently and honestly. Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq said"Teachers are a respected segment of the society and have to train the next generation."Earlier, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir administered oath to the central and district office bearers of the School Teachers' Organization while Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai administered oath to the Tehsil officials.

