ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly, Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) hooliganism in the National Assembly (NA) was a sheer negation of the Parliamentary norms and democratic values.

Talking to APP, he said it was the PML-N Leadership that instigated its members to disturb the environment of the House during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

He said all the members of the parliament should respect each other's as it was a fundamental principle of democracy, adding, the PML-N deliberately started hooliganism to just create the nuisance on the floor of the house.

He said that the PML-N had a track record to disturb the environment of the parliament as they had no regard or respect for the house.