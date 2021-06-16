UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niazi Terms PML-N's Hooliganism As Violation Of Democratic Norms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:22 AM

Niazi terms PML-N's hooliganism as violation of democratic norms

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly, Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) hooliganism in the National Assembly (NA) was a sheer negation of the Parliamentary norms and democratic values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly, Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) hooliganism in the National Assembly (NA) was a sheer negation of the Parliamentary norms and democratic values.

Talking to APP, he said it was the PML-N Leadership that instigated its members to disturb the environment of the House during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

He said all the members of the parliament should respect each other's as it was a fundamental principle of democracy, adding, the PML-N deliberately started hooliganism to just create the nuisance on the floor of the house.

He said that the PML-N had a track record to disturb the environment of the parliament as they had no regard or respect for the house.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy All Opposition

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

30 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

2 hours ago

PTI presents balanced, pro-people budget: Sarfraz ..

7 minutes ago

Alleviation of poverty, backwardness among govt's ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.