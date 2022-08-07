UrduPoint.com

Niazi's Arrogant Attitude To Damage Country: Hassan Murtaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Niazi's arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that arrogant attitude of PTI chief Imran Khan would damage the country politically.

In a statement issued here, he demanded that the party which was running poisonous propaganda against the national institutions should be brought to the court of justice. He said those who were politicising the drone attack in the neighboring country were now bowing their heads before 'Uncle Tom'.

He said that love for an ambassador and hate for his country could not make the people fool.

He said that a hard time was starting for the Niazi group after Youm-e-Ashura as the astonishing facts in the investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would open the eyes of the people by exposing the real face of Niazi.

Hassan said that future of the PTI looked bleak, adding that toshakhana and prohibited funding cases would be proved as detrimental to the politics of Niazi.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Court Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

20 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

20 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.