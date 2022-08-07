(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that arrogant attitude of PTI chief Imran Khan would damage the country politically.

In a statement issued here, he demanded that the party which was running poisonous propaganda against the national institutions should be brought to the court of justice. He said those who were politicising the drone attack in the neighboring country were now bowing their heads before 'Uncle Tom'.

He said that love for an ambassador and hate for his country could not make the people fool.

He said that a hard time was starting for the Niazi group after Youm-e-Ashura as the astonishing facts in the investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would open the eyes of the people by exposing the real face of Niazi.

Hassan said that future of the PTI looked bleak, adding that toshakhana and prohibited funding cases would be proved as detrimental to the politics of Niazi.