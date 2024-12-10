NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

The Sindh Institute of Animal Health (SIAH) and National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Faisalabad (NIBGE), Tuesday, entered into an agreement for enhancing production of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Institute of Animal Health (SIAH) and National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Faisalabad (NIBGE), Tuesday, entered into an agreement for enhancing production of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine in the country.

Under the agreement, NIBGE will conduct another year of research on its developed vaccine formula for treatment of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in livestock and then transfer the technology to SIAH for starting local production the vaccine, said a statement issued here.

Director NIBGE Dr. Mazhar Iqbal and Director General SIAH Dr. Nazir Kalhoro signed the agreement in presence of Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani and Secretary Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi.

The provincial minister, at the occasion, termed it as a significant step towards local production of FMD vaccine and said that it will not only save the cattle stock from the disease but will also save precious foreign exchange being spent on import of the vaccine.

Dr. Nazir Kalhoro informed that a single dose of the imported FMD vaccine costs Rs 250 to 300 while the transfer of knowledge and technology under the agreement will decrease the cost to less than Rs150 per dose. The local production of the vaccine will not only help maintaining health of the cattle but export consignments of meat will also be acceptable in European countries, he added.

Dr. Mazhar Iqbal expressed pleasure on signing of agreement between a national and a provincial institution in the livestock sector and said that it will yield numerous positive results.

Earlier, Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, accompanied by Secretary Livestock Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, DG SIAH Dr. Nazir Ahmed Kalhoro and other officers, visited Sindh Institute for Animal Health and inspected the animal farm, laboratory and vaccine center.