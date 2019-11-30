NIC condition damaging trade and industry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) The CNIC condition has taken a toll on the trading and industrial sector and it is crippling the iron and steel industry, a leading business leader said Saturday.The lingering stalemate between FBR and business community over sharing of CNIC is not in the national interest therefore the matter should be resolved, said Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman Pakistan Steel Re-rolling Mills Association.He said that the business of the iron and steel sector has been reduced by almost forty percent and many units have been closed which is hitting employment and revenue generation.

Karim Azizi Malik who has also served as Vice President of FPCCI said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently announced while talking to business community in convention centre that NIC condition for the industrial sector would be deferred after which the industrialists tool a sigh of relief.However, he said, the decision of the PM has not been implemented therefore a notification should be issued without further delay to calm the industrialist community.