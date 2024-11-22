(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The National Incubation Center Hyderabad wrapped up its most dynamic Global Entrepreneurship Week yet, turning four days into a celebration of innovation, community, and entrepreneurial spirit. The event kicked off with inspiring opening remarks from NIC Hyderabad's new Project Director, Sana Shah here Friday.

From November 18 -21, the center buzzed with activity as startup founders, industry experts, and students came together to learn, connect, and grow.

NICH startups like Pak Bio Energy, Chaloo, Aashi Herbs, OrderMs and Sab Bachao sharing their journey from idea to impact, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs in the audience.

The "Queens of Commerce" panel, moderated by Shahzana Memon, brought together powerhouse female founders Laraib Fatima from Brand Craft Studio, Kanwal Aftab from Cloves and Cardamom, Nadia Patel from Femprow and Amneh Shaikh from Polly & Other Stories who captivated the audience with their stories of breaking barriers and building successful businesses. Their candid conversations about challenges and triumphs resonated deeply with aspiring entrepreneurs.

In collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, NIC Hyderabad celebrated Women Entrepreneurship Day. Chief Manager Adeel Iqbal shared SBP's future roadmap for supporting women entrepreneurs. Beenish and Shahida from the Women Chambers provided valuable community insights, while the powerful journeys of Aashi Herbs and Agri Revolution, two trailblazing NIC startups, showcased success stories.

The week continued with a lineup of impactful workshops. Muneeb ur Rehman led the "Entrepreneurs' Mental Health Summit", emphasizing techniques for managing stress and fostering work-life balance.

Adnan Ashraf's "AI Tools for Entrepreneurs" session offered a hands-on introduction to AI-powered solutions for streamlining operations and boosting productivity. Sheikh Hammad Amjad provided a comprehensive guide on building a startup from scratch in the "Startup Foundry" workshop, targeted at our pre-incubation members. Ghayas Uddin from Valeem equipped founders with advanced strategies for creating a standout online presence in the "Digital Brand Building Masterclass".

In a virtual session, NIC Hyderabad partnered with the US Consulate Karachi to bring entrepreneurs an exclusive masterclass with Cheryl Edison, a renowned strategic business advisor. The online event provided startups with invaluable insights into international market strategies, business model innovations, and the nuanced art of building a global presence.

Community spirit shone through at the VR Startup Cricket League, where competitive pitches were replaced with cricket bats, creating lasting bonds among participants. The "Karobar Katchup" proved to be more than just a networking event, sparking genuine connections and potential collaborations.

"Seeing the energy and enthusiasm throughout the week reaffirms our belief in Hyderabad's entrepreneurial potential," said Sana Shah, Project Director at NIC Hyderabad. "These aren't just startups – they're the future drivers of our economy."she added.

The week concluded with a vibrant Startup Expo and an awards ceremony celebrating standout achievements from the community. Perhaps most importantly, dozens of students found internship opportunities with leading startups, bridging the gap between education and industry.