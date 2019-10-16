UrduPoint.com
NIC Orders To Regularize Utility Stores Daily Wages Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) National Industrial Commission (NIC) has issued orders to regularize daily wages employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

.NIC has ordered to implement the demands of CBA utility store corporation.Member Noor Zaman took up the case for hearing upon plea of union.Petitioner took the plea that daily wages and contract employees of utility stores corporation are not being regularized.Federal government is not increasing the salaries of utility stores employees just like other government employees.Administration had approved the demands of making permanent contract and daily wages employees but no implementation was made.

Petitioner prayed that both contract and daily wages employees should be made permanent.Utility Stores counsel said that petitioner union is not functional and National Industrial commission has no authority to interfere in the policy matters.Corporation Counsel took the plea that utility store administration is doing work for the betterment of employees.After hearing the arguments of both respondents, National Industrial Commission has approved the appeal of petitioner and ordered to make employees permanent.

