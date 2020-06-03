NIC to hold Entrepreneurship Bootcamp from June 4

National Incubation Center (NIC) has arranged a two-day Entrepreneur ship Bootcamp from June 04 to communicate, develop, destruct and construct business ideas into realities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) has arranged a two-day Entrepreneur ship Bootcamp from June 04 to communicate, develop, destruct and construct business ideas into realities.

In collaboration with Mind Works International, the moot would feature how to be creative and to take steps towards being an entrepreneur during COVID-19.

The Bootcamp would highlight how to become being their own boss and turning their ideas into action.

An organizer of the event told APP that, it would be a activity based event with stimulated learning using real life business problems and opportunities.

He said the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp woud be a two days, eight hours simulated learning environment in whichthey would deconstruct social problems find innovative business solutions to solve those problems and howto be creative for being a successful entrepreneur.