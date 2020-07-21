NIC to hold online webinar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold an online webinar titled "Inclusive Leadership" to encourage masses to create an inclusive world on 22 July.

The webinar will shed light on the traditional leadership concept vs Inclusive Leadership and the importance of communication, exploring different perspectives to create a thriving work culture.

According to an official, the webinar will focus on how masses can learn to lead from a place of possibility, rather than limitation, in approaching Life.

He said the guest speaker Jiezhen Wu - Equity and Inclusion Fellow at Harvard University will uncover the phenomenon of 'Inclusive Leadership'.

He said that she will also discuss the Inclusion and diversity among Women Leadership to become business woman through Women Empowerment.