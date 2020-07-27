UrduPoint.com
NIC To Hold Webinar On "impact Of COVID-19 On Pakistani Startups" On July 29

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:18 PM

National Incubation Center ( NIC) will organize an online webinar on the "impact of COVID-19 on Pakistani startups" on July 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center ( NIC) will organize an online webinar on the "impact of COVID-19 on Pakistani startups" on July 29. Webinar will focus on that how startups across various sectors in Pakistan have been impacted by the Corona and future threats of the pandemic for startups. The Webinar will shed light that how to engage startups and ecosystem enablers to share their insights on how to navigate through these uncertain times. According to the an official, the NIC will be hosting industry thought-leaders and some shining startup stars from the Pakistani Startup Ecosystem.

He said that the webinar will focus on the role of incubators and other support organizations to mitigate the crisis and the need for all the stakeholders to Teamup and support the ecosystem.

Our panel will be graced by Zouhair Khaliq-Co-Founder, Teamup, Jehan Ara-President, Pakistan Software Houses Association and Suniya Sadullah Khan-Co-Founder, Mauqa Online, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

