NIC To Hold Webinar On 'Importance Of 3D Computer Vision' On July 25

NIC to hold webinar on 'Importance of 3D computer vision' on July 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :National Incubation Centre will hold an online webinar on the "Importance of 3D computer vision" on July 25 to discuss its classical problems and their solutions.

The webinar will focus on fundamental problems in 3D computer vision and some classical techniques for solving these problems.

According to an official, the webinar will discuss why using neural networks with 3D vision is much more challenging than its 2D image counterpart.  He said that they would introduce some of the open issues in the field and future directions for research in this area.

He said that guest speaker will be Sheikh Ziauddin who is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow and an adjunct assistant professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Queen's University, Kingston, Canada.

He will discuss the problem and solutions for using 3D computer vision.

