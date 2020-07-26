UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIC To Hold Webinar On "To Infinity And Beyond" On July 30

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

NIC to hold webinar on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :In collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Pakistan, National Incubation Center(NIC) will organise an online webinar titled "To Infinity and Beyond" on July 30.         The webinar will an attempt to explore how digital technologies can play an important role in addressing some of the major Human Rights challenges.

According to an official, Shahrukh Babar - CEO, Xylexa Inc and Manzil E Maqsood - Founder, Oxbridge Innovative Solutions would shed light on online and different technologies which could help to solve the challenges of HR.                                                    They will share how they are addressing different socio-economic challenges with their startup ideas.

They would discuss about artificial intelligence and human rights with development intersection, he stated.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations July Share

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Municipalities and Transport forms A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.