NIC To Hold Webinar Titled Bringing Change Through Media On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

NIC to hold webinar titled Bringing Change Through Media on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold webinar on "Bringing Change Through Media" to understand the role of the media in helping the youth of Pakistan on 5th September.

The webinar will shed light on "How the media is an undeniable driver of social change, with its great influence on mankind".

"Our upcoming webinar will focus the emergence of digital media and opportunities for youth and the general media landscape in Pakistan", an official told on Friday.

The webinar will also discuss how to create more awareness on technology, startups and entrepreneurship and opportunities for women through media.

The guest speaker will be Sophiya Anjam- RJ Sophie, and together we will attempt to understand the role of the media in helping the youth of Pakistan and discuss empowering individuals to create impact over both traditional and digital media platforms, he stated.

