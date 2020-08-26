NIC To Hold Webinar Titled " Failure Is Part Of My Life" On 31 Aug

National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold an online webinar titled "Failure is part of my Life" on August 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold an online webinar titled "Failure is part of my Life" on August 31.

The webinar will shed light on hypothesis that as they say, there can be no success without failure and the idea is to create a culture of embracing failure and learning the importance of getting back up after.

According to an official, it will also be discussed that how the ups and downs of entrepreneurial journey make a person strong and fall and rise in business lead to enormous success.

He said that "we have invited Junaid Malik, Founder JinnByte, to our upcoming edition of Failure Stories adding that Junaid will share his brief story and give insights into how embracing failures has helped him become successful.

He said that Junaid Malik has been part of Pakistan's startup ecosystem for over 10 years and has raised more than USD 7 Million in funding during this period. He currently owns a Marketing Agency "CreativeBugs" which is a creative/digital agency working with also the Co-Founder/Board member at Integrity.