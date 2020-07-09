NIC To Hold Webinar Titled "How To Pitch Without A Hitch" On Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) has arranged an online webinar titled "How to Pitch Without a Hitch" to share the tips and tricks of mastering in investments and winning in business on 10 July. The webinar will feature the raising capital to attracting potential customers, a great pitch which can help to sustain and build perfect business.

The webinar is an attempt to take a deep-dive into the topic and learn the important elements of a business,an official said on Thursday.

Different business panelists and entrepreneurs will take part including Ali Shabbar CEO, DeafTawk, Maliha Javed Khan Ex Co-Founder easyinsurance.com.pk and Shahrukh Babar - CEO, Xylexa Inc.

He said that these founders will give you an overview of their experience and how you need to modify your business.