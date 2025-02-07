Open Menu

NICF Extends Application Date Till Feb 15

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

NICF extends application date till Feb 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The National Incubation Center Faisalabad (NICF) established at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended applications date for its 6th Cohort till February 15, 2025.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that NICF is a leading tech incubator of Pakistan which is on the hunt for innovative startups, founders and researchers ready to make a difference.

He has encouraged the students to apply to make their dream of innovative business plans come true in addition to taking a step towards knowledge based economy.

He said that NICF was established at sub-continent oldest agricultural institute, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

It is a leading Agri Tech incubator funded by Ignite – National Technology Fund and Ministry of IT & Telecom while it was managed by a consortium of industry leaders including Fauji Fertilizer Ltd, he added.

He said that startups could successfully tackle critical challenges including food security, water scarcity and climate change by utilizing advanced technologies. The NICF has incubated 73 startups during five successful cohorts since its inception in September 2022, he added.

