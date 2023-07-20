NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under GPI

The National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is ready to become a model of most modern tech-based innovations and solutions to support the climate resilient agriculture and sustainable development under the flagship Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is ready to become a model of most modern tech-based innovations and solutions to support the climate resilient agriculture and sustainable development under the flagship Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) of the government.

The Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) has been launched in the past week under the auspices of Pakistan Army. The GPI has been conceived keeping in view the vision of modernizing agricultural practices in the country.

Project Director, NICF, Zeeshan Shahid said the Incubation Center is a public private partnership initiative that is receiving funds from the Ingnite Technology Fund of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He added that the Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was its partner organization.

Highlighting the potential of the national incubation centers established in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and the federal capital, he said some Rs 9.13 billion cumulative revenue has been generated by these centers and have also managed to garner collective investments of Rs 15.43 billion also created some 117,000 jobs so far. The investments committed, he said have 60-70 percent foreign investments that is an excellent source of attracting precious foreign exchange.

The NICF, he said has focused on agriculture and textile based innovations and is only 8-10 months old and one of the most modern incubation centers of the country.

The world's leading incubation center, the Founder Institute has partnered with the NICF. However, agriculture and textile technology are the core focus of the NICF, he told.

The center offers a favourable co-working space with the best working environment with a core focus on coaching and mentoring of startups. It also helps to enable the budding innovative solutions to learn how to make community development and networking. The NICF links the start-ups with the investors in the markets to tap finance for their solutions.

The NICF, he said had so far inducted some 31 start-ups with a mandate of 25 start-ups per year that helped in creating 334 jobs and generate revenue of Rs 91.3 million and attract investments of Rs16 million.

The center also runs outreach campaigns for start-ups and selects them through a detailed process of selection including first cohort induction, hatchery training and incubation coaching and finally mentoring.

Moreover, the center also focuses on the curriculum during the incubation of the start-ups and trains them on different aspects of businesses and market trends.

The Project Director, NICF told that the local industry of Faisalabad was involved in the process to assist nurturing tiers, training, coaching and extend support services.

"The NICF is all set to launch the country's first ever 'Startup Fund' dedicated for a specific city. The center invited the vice chancellors of different varsities and member capitalists to educate the local industrialists on it," he announced.

Moreover, he said the Fauji Foundation is also going to invest a Rs 100 million in the NIC to further augment its support to the start ups.

Almost 35 percent of the workforce at the NICF comprised of females which indicated a healthy participation of the women.

The building of the NICF was designed in a circular shape after taking inspiration from the famous Ghanta Ghar Chowk (Clock Tower Square) and demarcated into four thematic areas of earth, water, fire and air. It also had a dedicated corridor for cricket legends and one for recreational purposes. Hall fame was also created to tribute the star start-ups that achieved success and excelled in the market.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organized a special exposure visit for the journalists to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the NICF to get an on-ground briefing on the partnerships to spearhead the Green Pakistan Initiative through holistic and whole nation's approach.

A detailed tour and interaction of the facility helped the journalists to explore unique start-ups owned by young female and male students and senior experts guiding their innovative solutions. Besides, the NICF, the journalists also visited the center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security and the Solar Park of the Varisty.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Iqrar A. Khan interacted with the media and emphasized the role of the journalist fraternity in taking the advanced researches and solutions to the small-scale poor farmers to revolutionize the agriculture sector on modern lines.

