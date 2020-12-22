(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Executive Director, National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Prof. Jamal Raza has forwarded a request to Director General of Sindh Rangers to set up a picket on the hospital premises so as to avert incidents of vandalism.

Talking to APP on Tuesday about the ongoing protest of doctors and other staffers of the facility, for second consecutive day, he regretted that tendency of intolerance and violence was being increasingly registered and was exposing almost every stakeholder to serious risk.

Mentioning that ongoing protest at NICH is consequent to manhandling of a doctor and other staff by family of a girl child who but could not survive due to her extremely precarious condition, the senior doctor said this is simply not acceptable.

About demands made by protestors for replacement of security guards' company, he said the company has been changed and the number of security guards have also been increased with equal attention to keep strict vigilance on their performance.

"We already are faced with shortage of qualified and adequately trained healthcare providers and maltreatment of theirs is also depriving us of their expertise," said Prof. Raza.

Acknowledging the fact that child patients are the major sufferers, he said 1500 to 2000 of them (on an average)visit NICH on daily basis while 10 -15 surgeries are also performed on routine basis every day along with dialysis.

Critical care and other essential facilities are also affected, he said.